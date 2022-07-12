"Girlfriend, please" – Wrestling veteran expresses concern over Rhea Ripley's health condition (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is concerned about Rhea Ripley, who is currently sidelined from active competition with an injury.

Ripley emerged as the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship for Money in the Bank. However, the Judgment Day member could not compete at the show as she was not cleared due to an undisclosed health condition. Last week, she posted a picture of herself with a heart monitor, leading to some speculations about her well-being.

Speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he was worried that Ripley needed a heart monitor. The wrestling veteran urged the former RAW Women's Champion to take care of herself.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Here's my biggest concern. My biggest concerns have nothing to do with wrestling. I guess Rhea Ripley posted a picture of her with a heart monitor or something. Girlfriend, please. Take care of your health first, whatever is going on. There was a brain injury and now I see her wearing some kind of a heart monitor. Please, please, pease take care of yourself first." (From 17:45 - 18:16)

Rhea Ripley has been supporting Judgment Day from the sidelines

The 25-year-old may have missed the action on RAW, but that did not stop her from sharing her thoughts on social media. She has been keeping an eye on the flagship show to see how her faction has been faring over the last couple of weeks.

Ripley even took to Twitter to encourage Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest to take out The Mysterios.

While WWE has not come out with an official statement regarding Ripley's injuries, it may be a while before The Nightmare is back on the company's programming. It will be interesting to see how Judgment Day fares without their Eradicator.

