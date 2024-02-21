Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and more WWE Superstars react to Bianca Belair's message ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a message heading into the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to be a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on February 24 in Perth, Australia. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, all six superstars set to compete inside the chamber at the PLE started to brawl inside the ring before Nia Jax made her way to the ring and singlehandedly took everybody out.

Bianca Belair recently took to Instagram to send a bold message ahead of this weekend's event. The former Women's Champion shared a video clip of herself while posting a message in the caption:

"Im who they all wanna be, but this ish just comes natural to me 💋 You will never be me, Do it like me, Or do it better than me! See you in Perth! #EliminationChamber #ESTofWWE," she wrote.

The former WWE Women's Champion's Instagram update caught the eye of fellow superstars. Carmella and Mandy Rose, among other wrestling personalities, commented on the post. Several others, including Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Cathy Kelley, and others, reacted to the post by dropping a like.

A screengrab of reactions on the Instagram post.

Bianca Belair reveals what she learned about Montez Ford while working on recent TV show

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair have been working on a reality television show named Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which follows the personal and professional lives of the two wrestlers.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Belair and Ford were asked if they learned something new about each other while working on the new show. In response, The EST stated:

"I have learned that, I always knew it but I found out even more during filming that I have so much anxiety. We are really polar opposites in that area. He is calm, cool and collected. And you see this crazy, charismatic guy in the ring... But when it comes to high pressure situations, our schedules getting hectic, he is just calm, cool and collected. I am just like, no we gotta plan this, we have to over-prepare, he is just like 'Chill.'"

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the couple after a great start to the year. The two superstars will almost certainly be looking forward to getting their hands on championship gold.

