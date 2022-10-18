Rhea Ripley reacts to AJ Styles' upset loss on this week's WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to AJ Styles shockingly losing to her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio on this week's WWE RAW.

In arguably one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, Dominik defeated The Phenomenal One. However, the win was far from a clean one. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion received timely help from his Judgment Day stablemates (Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest).

In the match's closing moments, just as Styles was inches from victory, Ripley dragged the former WWE Champion by his boots. This allowed Dominik Mysterio to gain the upper hand by rolling up Styles for the win.

Moments after the match, the former RAW Women's Champion reacted to a Twitter post by Sportskeeda Wrestling highlighting her interference in the bout. Check out her short reaction below:

The Judgment Day and The O.C. are set to go to war at WWE Crown Jewel

AJ Styles, alongside his The O.C. stablemates, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), would be eager to seek retribution from the Balor-led stable. The two factions are scheduled to settle their differences at next month's Crown Jewel 2022 in a six-man tag team match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While both sides are equally strong, Judgment Day has one advantage heading into the bout. Though Ripley isn't involved in the match, fans can expect her to lurk at ringside, looking for any opportunity to help her stablemates.

Like how she cost Styles his match today, Rhea Ripley will leave no stone unturned to ensure Judgment Day is victorious on November 5th.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley's involvement in the AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio match on RAW? Do you see her helping Judgment Day win at Crown Jewel 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

