Rhea Ripley reacts to Andrade betraying Dominik Mysterio after warning him for weeks

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently reacted to Andrade El Idolo betraying Dominik Mysterio and The Legado Del Fantasma on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

On this week's show, the feud between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma continued, as Zelina Vega faced Elektra Lopez in a singles match. During Lopez's entrance, she was accompanied by Santos Escobar, Dominik Mysterio, and Andrade El Idolo.

Following Lopez's victory, the LDF attacked Rey and Vega before Andrade saved the duo and aligned with Mysterio. The former NXT Champion is expected to replace Dragon Lee on the WrestleMania 40 card and team up with Rey.

Taking to X/Twitter, Rhea Ripley first stated that since it was Dominik's birthday she would let it slide that Dominik has once again sided with Santos Escobar without seemingly informing her.

"@DomMysterio35 it’s your birthday, so I’ll let it slide… This time. #WWESmackdown," wrote Ripley.

Ripley then reacted to Andrade's betrayal of Dominik. She was astonished at the fact at El Idolo betrayed Dom Dom and Escobar.

"Wow. Now this," wrote Ripley.

Leading up to WrestleMania 40, Dominik reignited his feud with Rey Mysterio, who defeated his son last year at WrestleMania 39. This year, Dirty Dom will team up with Escobar for a tag team match against Rey and Andrade, who inserted himself in the tag team match after Dragon Lee was deemed unfit to compete.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

