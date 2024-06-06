Rhea Ripley reacts after Buddy Matthews shares photo with their family member

Rhea Ripley took to social media to react to a recent photo of Buddy Matthews. The Eradicator is currently sidelined with an injury but is enjoying time away from WWE television with her family.

Following WrestleMania XL, Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to an unfortunate shoulder injury she picked up when Liv Morgan attacked her backstage.

Ripley's fiancé Matthews took to social media and shared a photo with their dog Bella, whom the couple considers family. The Eradicator duly shared the photograph on her Instagram story and you can check it out by clicking here.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story along with her reaction to Matthews' photo below:

Earlier this year, Matthews and Ripley announced their engagement. The two stars have been together for a while. Matthews is currently signed to AEW, where he is a former AEW World Trios Champion and a member of the House of Black faction.

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) believes Dominik Mysterio will betray Rhea Ripley

Former WWE Superstar, Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English, believes Dominik Mysterio will eventually betray Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt claimed Mysterio would keep rejecting Morgan, who recently kissed the Judgment Day member and tried to entice him on RAW, to build up the suspense.

However, Rehwoldt believes that the former NXT North American Champion will betray Mami and ultimately side with Morgan once they finally step into the ring, upon the former's return.

"You gotta play hardball. It's going to be hard because SummerSlam hopefully is the timetable to bring Rhea back. You need to hold this tension like you need Dominik rebuffing at every chance and then whenever that match happens, he pulls the rug out from underneath Rhea," said Rehwoldt.

At WrestleMania XL, Rhea Ripley defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. This was her last in-ring outing before being forced to vacate the title. Ripley's return date is yet to be confirmed and it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Eradicator once she's back.

