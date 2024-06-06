Massive Judgment Day betrayal to happen soon, says former WWE star; Rhea Ripley to be left heartbroken 

A former WWE star has predicted a major betrayal that could rock The Judgment Day to its core and leave Rhea Ripley stunned. Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) believes Dominik Mysterio could show his true colors by eventually siding with Liv Morgan.

The Eradiactor was forced to vacate her Women's World Title after her arch-nemesis, Liv Morgan, injured her right arm. In her absence, Morgan has won the gold and has been attempting to charm Ripley's on-screen love interest, Dominik Mysterio. However, Dirty Dom has been turning down her attempts, which has kept the viewers hooked to the entertaining storyline.

On the latest Rebooked podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt spoke about how Dominik Mysterio could keep rejecting Morgan for the foreseeable future. However, he believes that during the much-anticipated match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, upon the latter's return, Dominik will finally betray The Nightmare and side with Morgan.

"You gotta play hardball. It's going to be hard because SummerSlam hopefully is the timetable to bring Rhea back. You need to hold this tension like you need Dominik rebuffing at every chance and then whenever that match happens, he pulls the rug out from underneath Rhea," said Matthew Rehwoldt. [From 43:22 to 43:50]

Check out the full video below:

Bully Ray on when WWE should bring back Rhea Ripley

On the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained that WWE needs to preserve Rhea Ripley's return for the right moment to advance the ongoing storyline.

The WWE Hall of Famer pitched the idea of a shocking angle where Dominik is about to finally kiss Liv Morgan but gets interrupted by a furious Ripley.

"There's gotta be some moment that we're building to and that's when you bring back Rhea [Ripley]. And that's when everybody is like, 'Oh my god! What the hell is she going to do?' If you build to that moment, that one moment that will piss Rhea off worse than anything else, you're gonna have lightning in a bottle," he added.

No matter when The Eradicator gets cleared to make her WWE return, it's safe to assume the fans would surely give her a hero's welcome.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Rebooked podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

