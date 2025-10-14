Rhea Ripley reacts to claims she looked like male WWE star

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley reacted to claims she looked like a male WWE Superstar. The Eradicator admitted that she appeared quite identical to the star during her initial days in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE recently posted a video of the 29-year-old reacting to how her looks evolved over the years. She spilled beans about the different wrestling gears she wore during certain specific moments in her wrestling career. She also reflected on several fans comparing her looks with former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne back in the day.

Rhea Ripley said that she understood why people said she looked like Dunne. The former member of The Judgment Day added that she and the former Butch had the same face and hair at that time. She added that while the English star could pull off the look, she could not.

"I understand why people said I look like Pete Dunne. Just look at that face. We had the same face at the time and pretty much the same hair. I was going through some stuff, you know? [laughs] I was going through some stuff. Pete could pull it off; I could not," Ripley said.

You can check out the full video below:

Both Rhea Ripley and Pete Dunne tasted immense success in NXT UK. Although The Nightmare has grown into an even bigger star, The Bruiserweight hasn't had similar success on the main roster. He is currently portraying a luchador character named Rayo Americano on Monday Night RAW.

Former WWE champions took out Rhea Ripley on RAW

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are currently feuding with former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. Although the duo defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane at Crown Jewel and The Eradicator secured a win over The Pirate Princess on RAW in Australia, the heels had the final laugh.

After the singles bout on the red brand, Asuka attacked IYO SKY. Ripley tried to make the save and send The Empress of Tomorrow crashing through the announce table. However, Kairi Sane stepped in with a kendo stick, allowing Asuka to floor Rhea with a DDT instead.

WWE @WWE The Kabuki Warriors get the last laugh in Perth... 😒

Rhea Ripley needed to be helped to the back by IYO SKY and an official after the attack. The Aussie would love to get back at her rivals in the coming weeks.

