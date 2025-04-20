Rhea Ripley reacts after CM Punk loses at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk fulfilled his dream of headlining WrestleMania at the event's 41st edition, where he took on Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match. However, the night ended on a disappointing note for him as he failed to secure the win. Rhea Ripley has now reacted to Punk finally getting to main event Mania.

The Second City Saint had lots going for him heading into The Show of Shows. With Paul Heyman in his corner, CM Punk had the sharpest mind in the business to guide him in his first-ever Mania main event. However, neither he nor the fans could have foreseen what would transpire at WrestleMania 41.

Not only did The Wiseman first betray Punk and pretend to align with Roman Reigns again, but he also showed his true colors by siding with Seth Rollins in the end by giving him a chair to take his opponents out. Following the loss and the shock betrayal, new footage of Punk has emerged from the ring, where he could be seen mumbling about finally getting to headlining Mania.

Rhea Ripley, one of WWE's most beloved babyfaces, has now reacted to the same clip with an emotional response. Check out her reaction here.

Like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley will also compete in a three-way match at WrestleMania 41's Night Two, where she challenges IYO SKY for the Women's World Title in a clash also featuring Bianca Belair.

