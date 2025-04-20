CM Punk sends four-word message after Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal in the main event of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar CM Punk headlined WrestleMania for the first time in his career. After losing the Night One main event, Punk had a bold message for the WWE Universe.

The shocking end to the Night One main event of WrestleMania 41 saw Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman join forces, leading to The Visionary winning the match. Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the final moments of the main event.

After the dust had settled, Punk was spotted saying, “I fu*king did it” as he stood in the middle of the ring. Check out the video HERE.

Punk had always dreamt of headlining WrestleMania. The unthinkable finally happened on Night One of The Show of Shows. He headlined 'Mania with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and the trio tore the house down in an incredible outing. In the end, CM Punk came very close to winning it all, but Paul Heyman had other plans.

Heyman hit low blows on both Punk and Reigns and helped Seth Rollins win the match in an absolute shocker. Now that Heyman and Rollins are allies, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Reigns and Punk. The RAW after 'Mania has now become a must-see spectacle.

