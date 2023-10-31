Rhea Ripley reacts to cozy photo with Judgment Day member from WWE Live Show

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley reacted to her cozy photo with a fellow Judgment Day member from a recent live show.

The Judgment Day has been one of the biggest success stories in WWE this year. The heel faction makes its presence felt on almost every show. The members of The Judgement Day appear on all three brands, premium live events, and even Live Shows. They were part of all the recent Live Shows from the company's Europe tour.

During one of the Live Shows in Berlin, Rhea Ripley was snapped getting cozy with Dominik Mysterio. The Eradicator took to her Twitter account to share the image posted by WWE Deutschland. The Women's World Champion put a smiling devil emoji in her tweet:

"😈,"she tweeted.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio share great chemistry on screen, and the two complement each other well. The work they put into portraying their respective characters is one of the biggest reasons behind the success of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley reveals how she came up with 'Mami'

After recruiting Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley referred to herself as Papi, soon changing it to Mami. Speaking on The Ringer with Pete Rosenberg, Ripley revealed what led to the change.

The Grand Slam Champion stated that it all started with her wearing the late Eddie Guerrero's "I'm your Papi" shirt. The reactions from the crowd inspired her to further experiment with her character:

“So me being the little menace that I am, I was like, you know what? I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt, the one that said, ‘I’m your Papi’, and I was like, I’m just gonna wear it and see what happens. I wore it and the internet exploded. People went wild. They started calling me Papi and all of that fun stuff. I sort of just kept running with it. Eventually, I was like, ‘Yo, we should make some more shirts’, but they were like, ‘Maybe we’ll change it in Mami’, so that’s where Mami came from. but that was the start of this whole wild ride with Dominik and the Mysterio family with the Judgment Day sort of thing,” she said.

What are your thoughts on the dynamic shared by the two Judgment Day members? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here