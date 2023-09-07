Rhea Ripley reacts to current WWE star defining their relationship

Rhea Ripley is one of the popular names backstage in WWE. One star, in particular, is a huge fan of The Eradicator and recently spoke about their relationship, to which Ripley has now reacted.

The Aussie star is on top of the women's division on the flagship show and currently dominates as the Women's World Champion. Her Judgment Day stablemates are also succeeding, with all currently holding gold in the company. Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Another name close to Ripley is backstage personality Cathy Kelly, who, like many others, is a huge fan of the Women's World Champion. In a recent interview, Cathy was asked where their relationship stands, Kelley stated she and Rhea are "working on it." The Judgment Day member reacted to the clip on Twitter with a face throwing a kiss emoji.

You can check out Ripley's Tweet below:

Rhea Ripley opens up about her WWE pairing with Damian Priest

The current Women's World Champion recently spoke about getting to work with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day.

Ripley revealed that she and Damian were already extremely close and had spoken to each other about working together before being paired as part of The Judgment Day. She went on to say her pairing with the former United States Champion was a "Happy accident."

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really," said Ripley.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title at Payback against Raquel Rodriguez with the help of Dominik Mysterio. However, Rodriquez got her rematch against Ripley for next week's WWE RAW, with Dirty Dom banned from ringside. It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator loses her Women's World Championship next week without the help of her Latino Heat.

