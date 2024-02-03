Rhea Ripley reacts to Damage CTRL betraying Bayley on WWE SmackDown with a four-word message

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Damage CTRL betraying Bayley. On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, the faction finally disbanded after months of tension between The Role Model and the rest of the faction.

Bayley recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and teased challenging Ripley for the Women's World Championship. However, The Role Model swerved the WWE Universe and ended up choosing IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania 40.

On WWE SmackDown, Bayley confronted SKY and The Kabuki Warriors for speaking behind her back. This eventually led to a massive brawl between the women's Rumble winner and her now-former stablemates.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley reacted to the same with a four-word message.

"Little trouble in paradise?" wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley took a shot at Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about a potential match against Becky Lynch. In recent weeks, the two women have crossed paths on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, The Eradicator opened up about the possibility of a match against The Man. She said:

"I mean, obviously, it would mean the world, Becky's [the] one that I watched before I made it to WWE, and then even when I was in WWE. She's [the] one that I've paid close attention to, and she's made so much history herself. I would love to step in the ring with her. But also, on the other hand, Becky, how does it feel stepping in the ring with Rhea Ripley? Are you excited? Are you nervous? Are you scared? Are you doubting yourself? Because maybe you should."

Apart from Lynch, Nia Jax has also been gunning for the Women's World Championship. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Jax brutally attacked Ripley during a segment that also involved Damage CTRL.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL betraying Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below.

