  Rhea Ripley reacts to Drew McIntyre publicly joking about her a**

Rhea Ripley reacts to Drew McIntyre publicly joking about her a**

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:19 GMT
Rhea Ripley has reacted to Drew McIntyre's recent comment about her, which many fans found inappropriate. The Scottish Warrior joked on IMPAULSIVE that Mami's a** is the only thing that gets more engagement than him on social media.

Drew McIntyre has perfected the art of social media sh*tposting. He brilliantly uses his official X/Twitter handle to take shots at his opponents and embarrass them. In a new interview on IMPAULSIVE, McIntyre amusingly said the only thing that gets more engagement than him on social media is Rhea Ripley's a**, and a lot of fans took exception to it.

“I’m here to take everybody out. It’s amazing to watch it grow. It’s unbelievable the power of social media. I learned being outside the company, specifically the last two years, the power of it and watching the platform grow. From an engagement perspective, the most powerful in the company besides Rhea Ripley’s a**. I’ve seen the numbers. These are facts.” (H/T Fightful)
It reached a point where Ripley had to take matters into her own hands and send a message to her fans on X/Twitter. Here's what she wrote:

Rhea Ripley's clips garner massive engagement on WWE's social media

Mami regularly goes viral on Wrestling X/Twitter courtesy of her amusing antics and incredible mic work in the ring. Ripley and IYO SKY recently hit stinkfaces on Nia Jax at a WWE live event, and as expected, the clip quickly went viral on X/Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

It won't be a stretch to call Ripley the most popular female WWE Superstar today. She sells massive amounts of merch, boasts millions of fans across her social media handles, and ALWAYS receives a loud reaction when she's on TV. Ripley is set to compete in a Triple Threat match for Naomi's Women's World Title at SummerSlam 2025.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
