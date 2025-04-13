Rhea Ripley reacts to emotional moment ahead of RAW

Rhea Ripley reacted to an emotional moment on social media ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. The Eradicator will compete in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ripley and her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, attended UFC 314 this weekend and celebrated following a major victory. Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes to become champion at the event, and a fan spotted Rhea and Matthews celebrating.

The former Judgment Day member reacted to the fan's video today on Instagram and noted that they were both hyped following Volkanovski's victory.

"Can you tell we were hyped? #UFC314," she wrote.

Ripley and Matthews attended UFC 314. [Image credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram]

The 28-year-old lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The Genius of the Sky will defend the title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rhea Ripley opens up about her nerves ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she still gets nervous ahead of WrestleMania events.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Ripley suggested that anyone who isn't nervous ahead of the biggest show of the year should quit the business. She added that being nervous means that you care about what you are putting out there for the fans.

"No, I still get so extremely nervous. I feel like if you don't get nervous, especially before WrestleMania, I feel like you just don't care, and once you don't care, I think it's time to quit the business. I think everyone should be getting nervous, especially before WrestleMania. I think everyone should be getting nervous before every moment on TV or different PLE because it means that you care about the product and what you're putting out there for everyone else to see as well," Ripley said. [From 03:33 to 04:03]

You can check out the video below:

Ripley has held the Women's World Championship twice in her career as a WWE Superstar so far. Only time will tell if she can capture the title for a third time at WrestleMania 41.

