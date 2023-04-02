Rhea Ripley reacts with an emphatic three-word message to the unique historical significance of WrestleMania 39 match

Rhea Ripley dethroned "The Queen" Charlotte Flair last night to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Even with a highly emotional tag team match in the main event, the women's barn burner stood out and was arguably the match of the night.

Michael Cole pointed out an interesting trivia during the bout - it was the first match in the history of The Grandest Stage to feature all women. This includes Flair, Ripley, referee Jessika Carr, and ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Ahead of Night Two, where Ripley's fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor will step inside Hell in a Cell against the former patriarch of the faction, Edge, the new SmackDown Women's Champion, took to Twitter to make a statement:

"WOMEN MAKING HISTORY!" tweeted Rhea Ripley.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Ripley, Charlotte, Jessika Carr, and Samantha Irvin.



Bravo ladies.

#WrestleMania twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Props to Michael Cole for brining to everyone’s attention that Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is the first match in ‘Mania history to feature all women.Ripley, Charlotte, Jessika Carr, and Samantha Irvin.Bravo ladies. Props to Michael Cole for brining to everyone’s attention that Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship is the first match in ‘Mania history to feature all women.Ripley, Charlotte, Jessika Carr, and Samantha Irvin.Bravo ladies. 👏#WrestleMania twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/z3yW3qbkQn WOMEN MAKING HISTORY! twitter.com/_pwchronicle/s… WOMEN MAKING HISTORY! twitter.com/_pwchronicle/s…

Rhea Ripley is only the second WWE Superstar to pin Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair has racked up wins on The Grandest Stage Of Them All since her debut at the event back in 2016. Prior to her loss against the 2023 Royal Rumble winner on Saturday night, the distinct honor of pinning or submitting The Queen was for one WWE Superstar only: Bayley.

The Role Model picked up a rare victory over Charlotte Flair at The Showcase Of The Immortals in 2017 in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair in Hollywood also marked the first sequel to a women's WrestleMania match. The Eradicator suffered a devastating loss and, in turn, dropped the NXT Women's Championship to The Queen three years ago during the pandemic.

Cut to 2023, as the matriarch of Judgment Day, Ripley avenged her loss by picking up a decisive victory over arguably WWE's biggest female performer.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WrestleMania I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Rhea Ripley runs Judgment Day I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Rhea Ripley runs Judgment Day 🔥#WrestleMania https://t.co/MMdhKb7BZd

What are your thoughts on the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39 Night One? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes