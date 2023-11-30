Rhea Ripley reacts to a fan art of her kissing Dominik Mysterio, sends a one-word message

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a fan art of her kissing Dominik Mysterio. Ripley and Mysterio are an on-screen pairing and Judgment Day stablemates.

Mysterio joined the faction after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. After joining The Judgment Day, "Dirty" Dom also won his first-ever singles championship, capturing the North American Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley took note of a fan art where she was kissing Dominik. The Eradicator had a one-word response to the same:

"Cute," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of her Instagram story:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her on-screen relationship with her real-life relationship

In a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley opened up about her real-life relationship with her fiance, Buddy Matthews. She explained that Matthews has no issues with her on-screen work with Dominik Mysterio.

The Eradicator claimed that at work, she is a completely different person. She added that Mysterio is her "partner in crime," and Matthews completely understands the nature of her on-screen work. She said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Dominik is the reigning North American Champion and will put his title on the line against Wes Lee at NXT Deadline.

