Rhea Ripley reacts to fan asking "what does Buddy have that I don't?"

Rhea Ripley gave a sassy response to a fan who tried to take a jibe at her boyfriend, Buddy Matthews (FKA Murphy in WWE).

The Eradicator is doing quite well for herself on the WWE roster at the moment. She's currently part of a heel faction called The Judgment Day on RAW, along with Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Ripley has been dating former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews for a while now. The two stars occasionally post videos of themselves exercising together in the gym.

WWE recently shared a clip where The Nightmare can be seen walking past a sea of fans on RAW. A fan commented on the post and asked what Buddy Matthews has that he doesn't.

Somehow, Ripley noticed the comment and decided to clap back at the fan. Check out the exchange below:

How did Twitterati react to Rhea Ripley's response to the fan?

The WWE Universe had a blast over Rhea's witty response to the fan on Instagram. The screenshot of the conversation received several hilarious reactions from fans on Twitter.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Rhea Ripley is 26 and has already won the women's championship on RAW, NXT, and NXT UK. She's steadily becoming one of the biggest heels on the roster with her current stint as a member of The Judgment Day.

As for Buddy Matthews, he was let go by WWE in June 2021, in one of the most surprising releases of last year. He spent some time on the independent circuit before making his big debut in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. He is currently a member of a sinister group named The House of Black and has been dominating the roster.

What do you think of Ripley's quick-witted response to the fan? Sound off in the comments below.

