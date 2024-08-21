Rhea Ripley reacts after former WWE World Heavyweight Champion teases new faction with her and Damian Priest

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to react after a legendary former World Heavyweight Champion teased a new faction with the Terror Twins. The name in question is CM Punk.

At SummerSlam 2024, the Judgment Day officially split into two groups. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest stuck together as the Terror Twins. Meanwhile, Finn Balor formed a new group with Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Liv Morgan. The two stables have been feuding on weekly episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Ripley and Priest are also set to face Dirty Dom and Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin.

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley. In his story, The Second City Saint teased a new faction with the Terror Twins and Kelley, calling themselves the "Quad terror squad."

This post caught The Eradicator's attention and she reposted the photo on her Instagram stories. Mami also reacted with three fire emojis, seemingly approving the name of the possible stable.

Rhea Ripley reveals Damian Priest played a massive role in creating her popular name in WWE

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley revealed that Damian Priest gave her the nickname "Mami" in WWE.

Ripley also mentioned that she wanted to go with a different nickname but was eventually convinced that Priest had created a better one.

"I'm 27 now, I know who I am. The whole Mami persona, it's who I am. The Mami name might have came from Damian Priest because I wore a 'I'm your Papi' shirt and I was trying to run with the Papi thing and they were like, 'Maybe not.' He was like, 'You're Mami. Just be Mami.' I was like, 'You know what, you were right. I am Mami,'" Ripley said.

Many fans believe the Terror Twins might lose to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event. It will be interesting to see which team will come out on top in the Mixed Tag Team match.

