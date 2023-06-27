Rhea Ripley reacts to the idea of male superstar winning WWE Money in the Bank

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley reacted to the idea of WWE Superstar Damian Priest winning Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Judgment Day member Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle on the June 12 episode of WWE RAW to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. He will compete against Ricochet, Butch, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, and Santos Escobar. Whoever wins will get a chance to cash in on major titles.

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to WWE BT Sports' tweet asking if Damian Priest could become Mr. Money in the Bank this Saturday. The Eradicator responded with an emoji stating that Priest would win it 100%.

Priest's match on the latest episode of WWE RAW did not go as planned. He went in a bout against Cody Rhodes, who will face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. The American Nightmare defeated The Archer of Infamy even though the latter had some help from his teammates.

He has already won the United States Championship in the past and will be looking to win the Money in the Bank ladder match for a shot at the gold again.

Rene Dupree said WWE Superstar Damian Priest has a main-eventer look

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree was asked if Priest was a star in the making. The former Tag Team Champion said that Damian Priest is pretty good in the ring and he looks like a movie star.

"[Damian Priest is a star in the making] Yeah, I agree that Damian Priest's got a great look. He's pretty good in the ring. He looks like a movie star," Dupree said.

Rhea Ripley is confident that her Judgment Day teammate will be the next Mr. Money in the Bank. Only time will tell if the 40-year-old star will be able to come out on top.

