40-year-old former WWE United States Champion is a star in the making, according to Rene Dupree 

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has a main-eventer look.

Priest made his WWE main roster debut in 2021 after spending a few years in NXT. The 40-year-old has since held the United States Championship once. Last year, the New York native was the first to join The Judgment Day, alongside Hall of Famer Edge before he, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor kicked out The Rated-R Superstar from the group.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree was asked if Priest was a star in the making. The former Tag Team Champion agreed, stating that The Judgment Day member "looks like a movie star."

"[Damian Priest is a star in the making] Yeah, I agree that Damian Priest's got a great look. He's pretty good in the ring. He looks like a movie star," he said.

Dupree also commented on whether The Judgment Day should disband for its members to have singles runs.

"In time. But yeah, he's [Priest] definitely got a great look. Great look. Like a main event style, you know, look," he added.

Can Damian Priest win the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase?

Damian Priest has recently been receiving a push in WWE. After squaring off against Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash in Puerto Rico, the 40-year-old challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. However, he came up short.

On June 12, Priest defeated Matt Riddle on RAW to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Judgment Day member will now square off against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Logan Paul.

