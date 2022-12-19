Rhea Ripley reacts to an incredible throwback moment from before her WWE main roster debut

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently took a trip down memory lane to a time when she won the NXT Women's Title for the first time.

In August 2019, The Nightmare came to NXT and confronted former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. She then led the NXT Women's Team to victory at Survivor Series. Team Ripley also defeated Team Baszler in the TakeOver: WarGames. Finally, in December 2019, she won the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Baszler.

In response to a recent Twitter post from Scott Fishman, the former NXT Women's Champion replied with a Goblin emoji. She took note of an iconic moment where the NXT Universe lifted her on their shoulders to celebrate her title victory.

You can check out her tweet below:

Rhea Ripley preferred winning the NXT Title over other championships

The Nightmare joined WWE in 2017 and has since won numerous titles. Apart from the NXT Women's Title, Ripley has also won the NXT UK Women's Championship, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and the RAW Women's Championship.

However, in an interview with Mark Andrews on his podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley stated that all of her title wins were insignificant compared to her NXT Women's Championship victory.

"I think that for me personally, the build of the NXT Women's Championship was my all-time favorite, being in the ring with Shayna, like I can't top that that was even though, like, yes, I did win the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka at WrestleMania. But I think that the NXT one and having like the crowd come in afterward was just so perfect, and I think that makes that in my top work," Ripley said.

The former RAW Women's Champion is currently on a roll with The Judgment Day, as she is at the forefront of the red brand's women's division.

Rhea Ripley was also a part of the first-ever WarGames match on the main roster when she teamed up with Bayley and Damage CTRL to take on Bianca Belair and her team. However, she wound up being on the losing side.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

