WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley preferred winning title in NXT than on the main roster

Current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently looked back on some of her many Championship victories in the company.

Ripley signed with WWE in 2017, and since then The Nightmare has won multiple titles, including the NXT UK Women's Championship, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and the RAW Women's Championship.

However, during a recent conversation with Mark Andrews on his podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling, Ripley spoke of how all those title wins failed to compare with her NXT Women's Championship win.

"I think that for me personally the build of the NXT women's championship was my all-time favourite, being in the ring with Shayna like I can't top that that was even though like yes I did win the RAW Women's championship from Asuka at WrestleMania. But I think that the NXT one and having like the crowd come in afterwards was just so perfect and I think that makes that In my top work ." From (13:15 to 13:57)

Rhea Ripley beat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship in December of 2019.

Rhea Ripley won Championship gold at WrestleMania

Despite seeing her NXT Women's Title win as the biggest of her career, Ripley also won the RAW Women's Title at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

After COVID-19 stopped Ripley from having her Mania' moment inside Raymond James Stadium in 2020, The Nightmare got to enter the stadium a year later. The challenger faced off against the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka.

The Nightmare would come out on top to win her first RAW Women's Championship in a well-received match.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, who do you see the former NXT star facing off at this year's event? Let us know in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit My Love Letter to Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh