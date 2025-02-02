Rhea Ripley reacts to Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble with a one-word message

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 02, 2025 05:04 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso in picture (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Yeet Master eliminated John Cena to win the Rumble for the first time in his career.

The Eradicator and Jey have bonded on WWE television over the past few months. Ripley's exit from The Judgment Day enabled Jey to join forces with her and Damian Priest. Jey and Priest have also teamed up on Monday Night RAW while Ripley supported them in their corner.

also-read-trending Trending

On Twitter/X, Ripley reacted to Jey Uso's historic win with a one-word message.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"YEET!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley was not in action at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The reigning WWE Women's World Champion recently defended her title against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event and may have a target on her back, thanks to Charlotte Flair. The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and made a statement immediately upon returning to television.

Jey Uso was also in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but was unsuccessful. At WrestleMania 41, the OG Bloodline member will again attempt to win his first World Championship.

It remains to be seen which champion he will choose to face at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी