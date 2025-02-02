Rhea Ripley reacts to Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble with a one-word message

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Jey Uso winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Yeet Master eliminated John Cena to win the Rumble for the first time in his career.

The Eradicator and Jey have bonded on WWE television over the past few months. Ripley's exit from The Judgment Day enabled Jey to join forces with her and Damian Priest. Jey and Priest have also teamed up on Monday Night RAW while Ripley supported them in their corner.

Trending

On Twitter/X, Ripley reacted to Jey Uso's historic win with a one-word message.

"YEET!" wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley was not in action at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The reigning WWE Women's World Champion recently defended her title against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event and may have a target on her back, thanks to Charlotte Flair. The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and made a statement immediately upon returning to television.

Jey Uso was also in action at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but was unsuccessful. At WrestleMania 41, the OG Bloodline member will again attempt to win his first World Championship.

It remains to be seen which champion he will choose to face at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback