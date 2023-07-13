Rhea Ripley reacts to John Cena's look in Barbie

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley had a hilarious reaction to John Cena's look in the upcoming Barbie movie.

John Cena's fans were ecstatic upon learning that the WWE veteran was set to appear in the Barbie movie. Cena will play the role of a merman in the flick, and a glimpse of his look in the film has now been shared online.

The look was spotted in a new promotional video for the Barbie movie. It didn't take long for the picture to go viral on social media. A Rhea Ripley fan noticed the same and made a comparison picture featuring Cena as a merman and Ripley's old blonde look in WWE.

The Nightmare couldn't help but share it on her Instagram story. Check it out below:

Rhea Ripley's latest Instagram story

Rhea Ripley has been donning a goth look for years now

Ripley's blonde look didn't stay for long during her WWE run, as she debuted a goth look while still in NXT. It quickly became a hit with the WWE Universe and has helped her stand out among her peers on WWE TV over the years.

Ripley made an appearance on My Love Letter to Wrestling last year. She revealed that the reaction to her new look wasn't too enthusiastic:

"We have this thing called car wash where you take all the photos and videos, leading up to the Mae Young Classic, so we get all the footage we need. I sort of walked up in this new gear. I got my haircut, but I [showed up] in this new hear and one of the coaches was like, 'What’s this?' 'The new Rhea Ripley, and I’m a heel.' 'Okay,' and I knew that 'okay' was like, 'This is your a** if it doesn’t work,'" Ripley recalled. [H/T Metro]

John Cena was recently spotted chatting with Ripley in a backstage area. It would be interesting to see his reaction to Ripley's Instagram story.

What do you think of Cena's look in the Barbie movie? Sound off in the comments section below.

