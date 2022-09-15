Rhea Ripley reacts to the news of Edge’s injury following RAW

Rhea Ripley seemingly has no remorse for what The Judgment Day did to Edge Monday night on WWE RAW.

In the closing moments of Monday Night RAW this week, The Judgment Day brutally attacked The Rated-R Superstar. Based on WWE's announcement this morning, it has effectively written Edge off from TV for the time being.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, it was announced that The Rated-R Superstar had suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain which will effectively write him off WWE programming for at least two to four weeks judging by the actual recovery time of this specific injury.

"BREAKING: Following an attack from #TheJudgmentDay on #WWERaw, an MRI on @EdgeRatedR revealed a grade 2 MCL sprain," WWE said in a tweet.

Rhea Ripley responded to WWE's announcement with a GIF of a man flashing an evil grin which clearly signifies that she's quite proud of what The Judgment Day accomplished Monday night on RAW.

Who will Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day target in Edge's absence?

With the former leader of The Judgment Day on the shelf for the next several weeks, it seems that Ripley and the group will be able to focus all of their efforts on Rey Mysterio for the foreseeable future.

Rey was insistent on WWE RAW that he refuses to face his son inside the squared circle, but if past storylines tell us anything, a match between the father and son is simply inevitable.

It will be interesting to see what direction The Judgment Day takes over the next several weeks without Edge on WWE RAW.

What do you make of the storyline injury for The Rated R Superstar? Have you been enjoying the booking of The Judgment Day since Triple H has taken over? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

