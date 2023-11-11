Rhea Ripley reacts with a one-word message after Santos Escobar turns heel on Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send a one-word message after Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.

Escobar played a major role at Crown Jewel in Logan Paul beating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. On SmackDown, he was accused of his actions by Carlito, which eventually led to the 39-year-old attacking Mysterio and betraying the LWO in the process.

Taking to Twitter/X, Ripley expressed her happiness after Mysterio became the victim of another betrayal.

"Happiness," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Mysterio won the United States Title by defeating Austin Theory. He had even successfully defended the belt against Escobar. In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, the Hall of Famer was called out by Logan Paul after his victory against Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

At Crown Jewel, Paul, and Mysterio went back and forth in a highly thrilling contest. Mysterio came agonizingly close to retaining his United States Title after he hit a 619.

However, a brutal right hand from The Maverick, who used the brass knuckles to his advantage once again, saw the crowning of a new United States Champion.

What did you make of Santos Escobar's betrayal of Rey Mysterio?

