Rhea Ripley reacts to praise from 42-year-old superstar ahead of WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has reacted to praise from a fellow WWE RAW star.

Ripley was not in action this past Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam. The Judgment Day tried to interfere in Finn Balor's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, but it didn't work out.

Damian Priest tried to slide his Money in the Bank briefcase to Balor, but The Visionary saw it coming. Rollins planted Balor with a Stomp head-first onto the briefcase and then pinned him to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam in Detroit.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley for her "undeniable charisma" in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, and Ripley reacted to his comments today on Instagram. The Eradicator took to her Instagram story and uploaded a clip of Balor praising her with a 'holding back tears' emoji added to the video.

Ripley reacts to praise from her fellow Judgment Day stablemate.

WWE RAW star Finn Balor praises Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor has claimed that Rhea Ripley has "that X-factor" that very few people in the world have.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview ahead of WWE SummerSlam in Detroit, Finn Balor spoke very highly of his fellow stablemate. He said that Ripley possesses an undeniable charisma and has the "X-factor" that not too many people in the professional wrestling business have.

"She (Rhea Ripley) brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off on everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor.

You can check the full interview in the video below:

There has been tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest ever since The Archer of Infamy captured the Money in the Bank contract on July 1st in London. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW moving forward.

