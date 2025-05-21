Rhea Ripley reacts to Roxanne Perez's surprising advances towards Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is slowly becoming the highlight of WWE RAW as a new potential love angle is brewing between him and Roxanne Perez. Recently, Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dom's former on-screen interest, reacted to Mysterio's post following Monday Night RAW.
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Roxanne Perez surprisingly introduced herself to The Judgment Day and made advances toward some members, including Dominik Mysterio. The Prodigy shockingly offered a box of chicken tenders to the Intercontinental Champion, and Dirty Dom posted it on social media after the show.
Later, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio's former on-screen partner, reacted to the post and segment on Instagram. It seems Mami is interested in seeing where the storyline goes, as she wasn't the only one who liked it. Roxanne Perez also liked the post where she was seen batting her eyes at the Intercontinental Champion before leaving the segment.
Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez will compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2025
Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez became a staple on the main roster as she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. However, she didn't get her official call-up to the brand as the card for WrestleMania and Stand & Deliver was locked.
Later, she appeared on WWE RAW with Giulia and targeted Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. After losing to Mami and the Women's World Champion, the two NXT stars split, and Giulia moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Prodigy landed on the red brand.
However, it got interesting on her first night as she met The Judgment Day and brought gifts for them, including a box of chicken tenders for Dominik Mysterio. Moreover, she defeated Natalya and Becky Lynch in a Money in the Bank qualifier match and punched her ticket to the gimmick match.
Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley is slowly climbing her way back to the top after losing the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. On the same episode of WWE RAW, Mami defeated Kairi Sane to qualify for the match. Initially, it was a Triple Threat match, but Zoey Stark's horrific injury mid-match caused the management to change the match.