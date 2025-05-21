Rhea Ripley reacts to Roxanne Perez's surprising advances towards Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is slowly becoming the highlight of WWE RAW as a new potential love angle is brewing between him and Roxanne Perez. Recently, Rhea Ripley, Dirty Dom's former on-screen interest, reacted to Mysterio's post following Monday Night RAW.

Ad

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Roxanne Perez surprisingly introduced herself to The Judgment Day and made advances toward some members, including Dominik Mysterio. The Prodigy shockingly offered a box of chicken tenders to the Intercontinental Champion, and Dirty Dom posted it on social media after the show.

Later, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio's former on-screen partner, reacted to the post and segment on Instagram. It seems Mami is interested in seeing where the storyline goes, as she wasn't the only one who liked it. Roxanne Perez also liked the post where she was seen batting her eyes at the Intercontinental Champion before leaving the segment.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez liked the post! [Image credit: Dominik Mysterio's Instagram]

Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez will compete at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Earlier this year, Roxanne Perez became a staple on the main roster as she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. However, she didn't get her official call-up to the brand as the card for WrestleMania and Stand & Deliver was locked.

Ad

Later, she appeared on WWE RAW with Giulia and targeted Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. After losing to Mami and the Women's World Champion, the two NXT stars split, and Giulia moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Prodigy landed on the red brand.

However, it got interesting on her first night as she met The Judgment Day and brought gifts for them, including a box of chicken tenders for Dominik Mysterio. Moreover, she defeated Natalya and Becky Lynch in a Money in the Bank qualifier match and punched her ticket to the gimmick match.

Ad

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley is slowly climbing her way back to the top after losing the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. On the same episode of WWE RAW, Mami defeated Kairi Sane to qualify for the match. Initially, it was a Triple Threat match, but Zoey Stark's horrific injury mid-match caused the management to change the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More