Rhea Ripley reacts after several people dress up as her

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one-of-one, but recently, she was pleasantly surprised by a look-alike contest held in her honor. The Eradicator reacted to the same on social media, and it's safe to say she was quite happy.

The contest featured several participants walking up on stage, dressed to the nines in their best Ripley gear, and performing the Women's World Champion's various poses. What's more, they could win in three different categories.

The criteria included the most jacked, best makeup, and best overall. The winners received a surplus of $300 in prizes, including Hot Topic gift cards, WWE merchandise, Sephora merchandise, and more.

It was quite an incredible contest, and Rhea Ripley showed her appreciation for the contestants on X. She tweeted out the TikTok of the contest, and pointed out how every one of the participants looked "sick."

"Everyone looks sick!" tweeted Ripley.

The event was held over the weekend, at Fight Function in Indianapolis. Perhaps if she had known in advance, Ripley herself would've popped in and served as judge for the contest.

Rhea Ripley will be waiting to hear about Charlotte Flair's decision

Rhea Ripley was not at Fight Function because of the Royal Rumble. The Eradicator was at the event and kept a keen eye on the Women's Rumble match. Of course, as is common knowledge, Charlotte Flair was the last woman standing, and that gives Ripley a lot to think about.

The decision, at the end of the day, is in The Queen's hands, but Ripley would do well to be prepared. At this point, there is still a 50% chance that Flair chooses to face her for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. In fact, Ripley was asked about the possibility of facing Flair, and she responded by reminding everyone what happened the last time they met at WrestleMania.

"I just wanna remind Charlotte of WrestleMania 39. We've been there, we've done that. I beat her last time. She's been out for a while. She's got a bang knee. I already beat her. I'm done," said Ripley.

That being said, Ripley would later state her opinion on who Flair would eventually choose to face, and she seems convinced it will be Tiffany Stratton. Nevertheless, as mentioned earlier, it will not hurt to be wary.

