Rhea Ripley reveals she would have loved to be a judge at recent fan contest

Rhea Ripley shared a heartfelt reaction to a fan contest today on social media following WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The Eradicator was not in action at the PLE last night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, but was present.

Wrestling fans held a lookalike contest for Rhea Ripley over the weekend and the champion reacted to it today by taking to her X (fka (Twitter) account. The 28-year-old shared that she would have loved to be a judge at the contest if it was on a different date and you can check out her heartwarming message in the post below.

"Literally LOVE this! If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to of been a judge," wrote Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship following her victory over Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL last year. She finally recaptured the title by defeating Liv Morgan last month on WWE RAW and successfully defended against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Major WWE star reveals why he tried to hug Rhea Ripley last month on RAW

Dominik Mysterio recently disclosed why he attempted to hug Rhea Ripley after Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Mami last month on WWE RAW.

Dirty Dom used to be in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley before but betrayed her at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in favor of Liv Morgan. He attempted to reunite with his former onscreen love interest after she became champion last month but was hit with a low blow instead.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mysterio claimed that going for a hug was all part of the plan and he was trying to steal the title back for Morgan. The former North American Champion added that it didn't work out and suggested that the conversation move on to another topic.

"I did not hug, I'm not even gonna say her name because she's like Voldemort but I can say his name because we're cool. Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we'd figure it out once we had the title. It did not go our way and obviously you saw what happened of me getting, whatever, next question," Dominik said. [From 1:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Mysterio's comments:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match last night. It will be fascinating to see who the veteran selects as her opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41.

