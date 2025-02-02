Charlotte Flair sends bold message following Royal Rumble win

Charlotte Flair sent a defiant message following her impressive victory last night at WWE Royal Rumble. Flair returned to action at the PLE last night for the first time since December 8, 2023.

Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the match against Asuka and missed over a year of action before her return last night. The veteran was the 27th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and emerged victorious to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

She took to her X (fka Twitter) account today following her massive victory to send a bold message along with an image of herself pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign, and you can check it out in her post below.

"It wasn’t a spoiler, it was a warning. 😉💎🐦🔥," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 edition of WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion. The Buff Barbie made it known last year that she would like to battle Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Charlotte Flair winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match last night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Speaking on the Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE head writer reacted to Flair's monumental victory last night at the PLE. The veteran praised the decision and noted that The Queen deserved to win the 'Rumble.

"I think it's good. I think that's what they should have done. [...] Charlotte Flair in that ring was the best wrestler and she is the best wrestler. And every time she's been healthy, she's been heads and tails above everybody else. And you can't bring somebody back after a year-long injury and not have them win the Rumble," Russo said.

Alexa Bliss also made her return during the 'Rumble Match after a two-year hiatus but was eliminated by former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Flair following her victory last night, and Lil Miss Bliss going forward.

