Alexa Bliss breaks silence after surprising return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Alexa Bliss possibly ended all doubts about her WWE future by returning at the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. She has now broken her silence and shared an interesting message on social media.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match this year was packed with action from start to finish. Multiple stars made their return to the sports entertainment juggernaut during the bout and among them was Alexa Bliss, who had Lilly with her. She entered the 30-woman extravaganza at the 21st spot to a thunderous ovation from the fans in attendance.

However, Little Miss Bliss' stay was relatively short-lived and she was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Charlotte Flair eventually ended up winning the match by eliminating Roxanne Perez in the final moments.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Alexa Bliss posted a simple "she's back" message, highlighting her comeback, and also promoted her new merchandise on the WWE Shop.

"She’s back! Let’s get it," tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Bliss' post can be checked below:

Veteran comments on the fan reaction to Alexa Bliss' appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

While speaking after the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter started by saying that his prediction about Charlotte Flair winning the contest came true.

The veteran journalist added that while The Queen got a decent reaction from fans, the biggest pop on the night was for "unexpected entrant," Alexa Bliss. Apter also heaped praise on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' performance in the 30-woman bout.

"My prediction came true regarding Charlotte [Flair]. The crowd loved it but the biggest pop from the crowd in that event was the totally unexpected entrant -- Alexa Bliss. Also, it was awesome to see how well Trish Stratus performed," said Bill Apter.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books Alexa Bliss in the coming weeks, especially with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching.

