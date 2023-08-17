Rhea Ripley reacts to tweet claiming that she will be teaming up with Dominik Mysterio for the first time

Rhea Ripley is set to team up with Dominik Mysterio at NXT Heatwave. The duo will compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to a tweet claiming that she will team up with Mysterio for the very first time in WWE.

However, this, in fact, won't be the first time Ripley will team up with Mysterio. The pair have previously faced LWO on both RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Expand Tweet

At NXT Heatwave, Ripley and Mysterio will face the team of Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee. The current Women's World Champion has been involved in a storyline with Valkyria for weeks. The two even crossed paths in a singles match, with The Eradicator walking out with the win.

Meanwhile, Mysterio, who recently won the North American Title from Wes Lee, defended his championship successfully against Dragon Lee.

Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's off-screen risky decision

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are one of the hottest on-screen couples in all of professional wrestling.

Vince Russo believes that both superstars have made risky decisions on their social media platforms. Speaking Writing with Russo, he said:

"I don't think the Dominik's [Mysterio], the Rhea Ripley's, and the young talent...I don't even want to say they're in denial, because I think they don't understand it. I literally think when Dominik puts out something like that, and Rhea Ripley puts out something like that [social media posts about their engagement], they're happy that they're engaged, they want to share the news with the world and their friends, but they're not thinking about the old-school side of the business where if somebody doesn't like it, there's going to be a price to pay."

Expand Tweet

Despite appearing on WWE NXT, Ripley is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW.

Are you excited to see Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio team up? Sound off in the comment section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here