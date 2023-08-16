Vince Russo discloses a risky decision that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio made off-screen (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become one of WWE's power couples without ever officially being confirmed as one. However, their on-screen relationship is always heavily hinted at, and Vince Russo thinks that both of The Judgment Day members made a risky decision on their social media platforms.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo stated his disapproval of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio both posting on social media about their engagements with other partners. His argument was that it isn't in tune with the old-school ways of the business and that there could possibly be ramifications for them breaking character.

Vince Russo said that the two Judgment Day stars, as well as other young talent in WWE, don't understand the "underbelly" and the roots of the wrestling business and why posting about their engagements isn't a good move. He said that if somebody higher-up doesn't like it, there will be a price to pay:

"I don't think the Dominiks [Mysterio], the Rhea Ripleys, and the young talent...I don't even want to say they're in denial, bro, because I think they don't understand it. I literally think when Dominik puts out something like that, and Rhea Ripley puts out something like that [social media posts about their engagement], they're happy that they're engaged, they want to share the news with the world and their friends, but they're not thinking about the old-school side of the business where if somebody doesn't like it, bro, there's going to be a price to pay." (2:59-3:36)

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Dominik Mysterio should get more credit

Dominik Mysterio has undoubtedly become the most hated heel in all of WWE. His reactions speak for themselves, as he is hardly able to speak a word without getting the entire crowd booing and showing their hatred and disdain towards him.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was full of praise for Dominik Mysterio, reminding people that he was thrown right into the fire with little prior training:

"I said this six months ago or five months ago, whatever it was. I said, if I was booking, I would put Dominik over every time he went to the ring. Just because the heat is so amazing. The heat he's got and you're talking about a kid who has been thrown in the middle, in the middle of the fire." [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Do you think Dominik is a future WWE World Champion? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

