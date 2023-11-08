Rhea Ripley reacts after unseen footage of her 'making a new friend' at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 surfaces online

WWE recently uploaded a video on social media of Rhea Ripley interacting with a kitten backstage at Crown Jewel 2023. The Women's World Champion has reacted to the adorable post.

At the premium live event, which took place this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, she successfully defended her title against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5 Way Match. The Eradicator had a special entrance at the show, and she managed to overcome four different challengers at the same time.

Rhea Ripley commented on WWE's Twitter post of her meeting an adorable new friend in a kitten backstage at Crown Jewel by sending out a tweet with a cat emoji.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship was revealed on WWE RAW this week

On this week's episode of RAW, a battle royal was held to determine Rhea Ripley's opponent at Survivor Series 2023 for the Women's World Championship. It featured numerous stars, including Chelsea Green, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, and Zoey Stark.

The bout was won by Stark, who last eliminated The Queen of Spades to emerge victorious. The former was previously in an alliance with the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, but she is currently on a different path. She is presented as a villainess, which means it could be a heel vs. heel match at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley's fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh will compete in the Men's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. They will take on four of the top babyfaces in the company, namely Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

While it is uncertain which team will win, Ripley defeating Zoey Stark at Survivor Series to retain her title is a huge possibility, as Mami has been the most dominant female star in WWE over the last year.

Do you think Zoey Stark will dethrone Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here