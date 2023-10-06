Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE fan who drew her and Dominik Mysterio cuddling

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to react to a fan's drawing of her and Dominik Mysterio cuddling.

Ripley recently made her much-awaited return on Monday Night RAW. On the following episode of NXT, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and The Eradicator helped their Judgment Day teammate Dominik to recapture the NXT North American Championship.

Dirty Dom and Mami have become quite the duo in WWE, and the fans love their on-screen chemistry. A fan recently took to Twitter to share a drawing they made of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio cuddling each other with a caption that said the North American Champion deserves cuddles and chicken tenders after his title win.

"I drew R+D! Dom getting the cuddles and chicken tendies[tenders] he deserves after his recent win," the fan wrote.

Mami was quick to notice the post and replied that she found the portrait cute.

"Cute," Ripley replied.

You can check out the tweet below:

Mickie James believes Rhea Ripley's teammate Dominik Mysterio will become one of the greats in WWE

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mickie James said that she believes Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio will become one of the greats in the coming years.

"The natural ability, the little things you can see him doing that he looks like he's a 10-20 year veteran out there [on WWE TV]. A lot of his euphemisms & body language. We're going to look back, as we do in wrestling & 10 years from now you're going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats," Mickie James said.

The Eradicator is currently in a heated feud with Nia Jax after the latter attacked her on an episode of RAW. Fans want them to go head-to-head in a match soon. It would be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for them.

