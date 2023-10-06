WWE legend makes surprising claim about Dominik Mysterio’s future

A WWE Legend has claimed that Dominik Mysterio will be "one of the greats" in the future.

Mickie James was a mainstay on WWE television for several years. During her time with the company, she had accomplished a lot, becoming a trailblazer for the women who came after her.

The WWE legend has recently been all praise for Dominik Mysterio, who has grown since joining Judgment Day last year. The latter even won the NXT North American Championship for the second time.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie claimed that Dominik would become one of the greats in the business.

"The natural ability, the little things you can see him doing that he looks like he's a 10-20 year veteran out there [on WWE TV]. A lot of his euphemisms & body language. We're going to look back, as we do in wrestling & 10 years from now you're going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats," she said.

Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after regaining the NXT North American Championship

Dominik shocked the world when he defeated Wes Lee to become the NXT North American Championship a couple of weeks ago. After holding onto the title for a short while, Dominik lost to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

This past week on RAW, Rhea Ripley informed Dominik that he had a rematch for the title on NXT and would be out of Judgment Day if he didn't win.

Thus, Dominik pulled out all the stops and regained the NXT North American Championship on NXT. Following the win, he reminded everyone that Judgment Day runs all of WWE.

"We run all of WWE, and don't you forget it. The Judgment Day runs all," declared Dirty Dom.

It will be interesting to see how long Dominik holds on to the NXT North American Championship this time.

What did you make of Dominik Mysterio's win on NXT?