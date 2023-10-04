Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after he avoids Rhea Ripley kicking him out of The Judgment Day (Video)

Tonight's episode of NXT saw a massive title change as Dominik Mysterio regained his North American Championship from Trick Williams. As a result, he is still a part of The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley warned Dirty Dom that he shouldn't bother coming home if he failed to win back the belt. Thankfully for Rey Mysterio's son, he won. And after The Judgment Day's heavy involvement, it looks like all is good again within the group.

Flanked by his ecstatic teammates, Dominik Mysterio had a strong message for the world after returning backstage on NXT. Here is what the two-time North American Champion said:

"We run all of WWE, and don't you forget it. The Judgment Day runs all," declared Dirty Dom.

The Judgment Day's dominance will be put to the test this weekend, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their titles on the line at Fastlane. The duo will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, but with such an overwhelming numbers advantage, things are looking good.

It remains to be seen if Dominik Mysterio's second reign as NXT North American Champion will be as long as his first. He definitely has a bigger target on his back.

