Rhea Ripley may have found a replacement for Dominik Mysterio: Who is he?

Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio has been on the rocks after the latter recently lost the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. The Eradicator has put a warning on her partner, but she may have already begun recruiting a replacement.

Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship to Trick Williams on NXT No Mercy. On this week's RAW, Rhea Ripley told her partner that she got the former champion a rematch and threatened to kick out Mysterio if he didn't win it back. While it may look like the Women's World Champion was occupied with arranging the match, she may have been working other magic backstage.

A superstar that The Judgment Day has been recruiting recently is Jey Uso. He hadn't expressed interest in joining the group until he discovered Rhea was a fan. The former Bloodline member could be the new person The Eradicator is interested in.

Jey is outspoken, has a significant following behind him, and gets the job done, a quality Rhea has been looking for lately. During this week's RAW, Uso even welcomed back Ripley after her absence due to Nia Jax's previous attack.

Jey may only need a little convincing from Rhea to join The Judgment Day if Dominik can't regain the North American title in the upcoming NXT episode.

Is Jey Uso receiving the same treatment from Rhea Ripley before she got together with Dominik Mysterio?

The scene of Dominik losing to Trick Williams

It was well known that Rhea attacked Dominik multiple times before he eventually joined The Judgment Day. Interestingly, Jey has been going through a similar path. If history does repeat, then the group is only getting started.

In a previous interview, Rhea Ripley revealed that the heel faction became interested in Jey due to his role in The Bloodline. She even threatened that the group would "go through him" if he didn't accept their invitation.

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to The Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him."

How could Jey Uso join The Judgment Day?

Jey and Cody Rhodes will be in action at Fastlane against Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If Uso does decide to join the group, he could betray his Fastlane partner and make sure the gold won't change hands.

It would be interesting to see how the relationship between Dominik and Rhea Ripley will turn out after the events of this week's NXT show.

