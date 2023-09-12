"Jey is all of us" "Bro got excited" - Fans react as Jey Uso looks happy after learning that Rhea Ripley is a big fan of his

WWE fans are having a blast on Twitter over Jey Uso's reaction to being told that a top female star is a fan of his.

The Judgment Day seems quite interested in adding Jey to the group. The stable has been trying to convince him that joining them would be wise for the former Bloodline member.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso and Finn Balor were involved in a backstage segment. Finn told Jey that he, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio were his fans. Jey didn't seem interested, but Finn caught his attention when he said Rhea Ripley was also a fan of his.

Jey's reaction quickly went viral on Twitter, and wrestling fans had hilarious reactions. Check out some of the responses below:

Fans react to Jey and Finn Balor's amusing exchange

Jey Uso is seemingly going to face his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania 40

Jey is now a RAW-exclusive star while his brother Jimmy is still on SmackDown. As per reports, WWE is planning to have the real-life brothers kick off a feud on the road to WrestleMania 40 next year.

Xero News' latest report states that Jey could kick off his feud with Jimmy Uso at the 2024 Royal Rumble event. The twins could get into an altercation during the annual free-for-all, leading to a match at The Show of Shows.

What do you think of Jey's hilarious reaction to learning that Rhea Ripley is impressed with his work? Sound off in the comments section below.

