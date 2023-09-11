Massive angle reportedly planned for Jey Uso at upcoming WWE show; could be removed from RAW's roster

If recent reports are to be believed, WWE could book an altercation between Jey and Jimmy Uso at next year's Royal Rumble event, following which the former would be moved back to the SmackDown roster.

Jey and Jimmy's storyline is one of the most compelling in WWE right now. Jimmy betrayed Jey during his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam 2023. Following that, Jey Uso claimed to quit the promotion but was introduced as a member of the RAW roster by Cody Rhodes at Payback 2023.

However, it looks like his run on the red brand could be shortlived as WWE has plans to advance the feud between Jey and Jimmy Uso. A recent report by Xero News suggests that WWE was planning an angle between the brothers during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, wherein the two would get into an altercation.

It was also noted that this would be followed by Jey Uso being traded back to the Friday night show. If these are anything to go by, it's safe to assume the promotion is keen on having the brothers go to war at WrestleMania 40 in a marquee match.

For now, Jey is being lured by Dominik Mysterio to join Judgment Day, and it remains to be seen how that goes down in the coming weeks.

Drew McIntyre on why he didn't hug Jey Uso on WWE RAW

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle, Drew McIntyre shed light on his face-off with Jey Uso on RAW. The Scottish Warrior stated since Jey had conspired not to let him win the Universal Title from Roman Reigns in 2022, it made him apprehensive of trusting him.

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion," said Drew McIntyre.

It remains to be seen if the promotion books a feud between McIntyre and Jey down the line or would have them sort out their differences.

Do you think it's wise to move Jey Uso back on SmackDown so soon after having him show up on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

