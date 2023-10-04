Why did Dominik Mysterio regain championship within a week of losing? Possible reasons explored

Dominik Mysterio reclaimed the NXT North American Championship from Trick Williams in one of the most shocking moments on WWE television this week. Fans might be wondering why Dirty Dom regained the title just three days after he dropped it at No Mercy.

Dominik Mysterio’s title loss at NXT No Mercy could possibly be explained due to a few reasons. Number one, he accidently knocked out the special guest referee, Dragon Lee. Number two, he attacked the referee. Number three, he got kncocked out with his own title belt.

On the contrary, the odds were completely stacked against Trick Williams this week on NXT. The entire Judgment Day surrounded the ring to make sure Dominik got his title back. Plus, WWE probably wants to make the faction at their strongest, ahead of their major title defense at Fastlane.

Williams’ losing the title to Dominik in quick fashion would probably serve to develop his rumored feud with Carmelo Hayes. Melo told Trick he’ll be in his corner, but Williams refused, as he wanted to take care of Dominik on his own.

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will confront each other next week or, if Williams will initiate his rematch clause against Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio to defend his title at NXT Halloween Havoc? Looking at the possibility

The 2023 NXT Halloween Havoc will be a two-part television special. The show will air on October 24th and 31st. The first match for the show was announced this week on NXT. Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Lyra Valkyria.

Expand Tweet

Since this year’s Halloween Havoc is a two-part special, it is possible Dominik Mysterio could defend his NXT North American Championship at the event. After all, there are a lot of superstars waiting for the opportunity to get the title off of Dirty Dom.

Could Dominik be kicked out of the Judgment Day? Read more here.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.