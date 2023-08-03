Rhea Ripley reacts to WWE star comparing her to Eddie Guerrero 

A WWE personality recently compared Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to Eddie Guerrero, and The Judgment Day member has taken to social media to respond.

The past year has seen Rhea Ripley rise to become one of the top stars in all of WWE. The 26-year-old has been a constant fixture of Monday Night RAW since joining The Judgment Day, playing a major role in the stable's feuds against Edge and Rey Mysterio. She went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the since-renamed SmackDown Women's Championship.

Although Ripley plays a heel on television, her brash personality is captivating, and she's extremely popular with many fans. WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin explained the attraction of The Judgment Day member, stating that she's "charming" and comparing her to Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Rhea took to her Instagram to respond to the comparison, stating that charm comes from her Australian roots.

"It's that Aussie Charm," she said.

Rhea shared this on her Instagram Story

Rhea Ripley has one-word reaction to WWE Hall of Famer's NXT appearance

Rhea Ripley made another appearance on NXT this week, accompanying Dominik Mysterio to the ring following his North American Championship victory at the Great American Bash.

The duo was interrupted by Dragon Lee, who challenged Mysterio to a title match next week. Ripley accepted on Dominik's behalf.

Rhea confirmed that she would be in Dirty Dom's corner for the match, and Dragon Lee had a shocking counter. Rey Mysterio appeared and announced he would be in Lee's corner for the huge matchup. The Women's World Champion took to Twitter to react with just one word.

"Urge...," she tweeted.

Who would you like to see Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship against? Let us know in the comments below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.