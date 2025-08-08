Rhea Ripley Recalls Disturbing Stalker Incident

Rhea Ripley has recalled a disturbing fan encounter and called out fan entitlement recently. The WWE star is no stranger to having her personal space invaded, with instances of fans mobbing her at the airport for autographs and having fan mail sent directly to her house.

The former WWE Women's World Champion has been vocal about privacy and how boundaries need to be maintained from the fans when interacting with wrestlers.

During an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Eradicator was asked about the response to WWE: Unreal on Netflix. Rhea Ripley mentioned she was happy with it since it gave fans an insight into their lives beyond the ring, which should help them understand that they are normal people. She then recalled a disturbing encounter involving a female stalker.

"I had someone rock up on Valentine’s Day, this past Valentine’s Day. And luckily I was in Australia ’cause like she just stared into my Ring camera. She left a poem under my doormat, saying that like we’re the sun and the moon and we’re meant to be together. If I was home, I would have answered the door and I would have been so uncomfortable. And I don’t want to feel uncomfortable in my own damn house. Like, that’s just not okay. Everyone should have their space to like go home and relax and not have to worry about someone random looking through your window or knocking on your door," she mentioned. [From 1:50 - 2:33]

Rhea Ripley isn't the only WWE star who has been a victim of stalking. In the past, Sonya Deville went through a troubling ordeal due to a stalker who showed up at her house, while more recently, a man stalking Liv Morgan was arrested after he showed up at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.

Rhea Ripley called out the entitlement of some fans

During the conversation, Rhea Ripley also called out the entitlement some fans feel towards WWE stars just because they see them weekly on TV.

"They just forget, some not all of them, but some of them do think that they own us because we are on live television weekly. And I don’t stand for that. I’m a human being as well, I grew up like everyone else, I live like everyone else. I don’t want random people rocking up at my door to like mark out over me,” she added. [From 1:31 - 1:50]

The Nightmare has been one of the most popular WWE stars in recent times, and that can be challenging at times. While Ripley has reciprocated the love of the fans, she feels like a line needs to be drawn somewhere.

