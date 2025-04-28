Rhea Ripley receives a three-word message from former WWE Superstar Blair Davenport after losing at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley failed to win the Women's World Championship in the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Former star of the Stamford-based promotion Blair Davenport had a three-word message for The Eradicator after her recent defeat.

Ad

Davenport was released by WWE on February 7, 2025. Her last televised match was on the November 22 edition of SmackDown last year. She also lost in the opening round of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Ripley posted a WrestleMania 41 photo dump on Instagram, which caught Davenport's attention. The 29-year-old had a three-word message for The Eradicator in the comments section.

"You’re so cool," wrote Davenport.

Ad

Trending

Check out a screenshot of Davenport's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stevie Richards predicted Rhea Ripley to feud with Bianca Belair

Stevie Richards has predicted that Rhea Ripley will feud with Bianca Belair. He believes the two superstars will be involved in a singles feud, and the winner of their match could earn a title shot at SummerSlam.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he suggested the following:

"I believe this was booked right for one reason, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, but mainly Rhea and Bianca, who can afford to do the job if the other goes over. How about if neither go [sic] over and you continue with IYO SKY, who needs the belt to get more over? Rhea and Bianca right now, they have a singles match. They can go off on each other, winner gets a title shot at SummerSlam is my prediction. But this was an excellently booked match."

Ad

Ad

Ripley will face Roxanne Perez on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The two superstars have previously crossed paths in 2022 when Perez was an integral part of NXT.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Perez and Giulia ambushed IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer before Ripley aided the reigning Women's World Champion and NXT Women's Champion. This eventually set up the match between the two superstars for this week on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More