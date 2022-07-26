“Won’t hesitate with stomping their face in” - Rhea Ripley sends warning after The Judgement Day's mission is misconstrued on Twitter

Rhea Ripley recently sent out a warning on Twitter after the mission of her stable The Judgment Day was misconstructed.

The Nightmare was the third member to join the faction, aligning herself with Damien Priest and former leader Edge at WrestleMania Backlash. She and Priest then ousted the Rated-R Superstar in favor of Finn Balor. Although the members are said to be equal, Balor comes off as in charge of the stable at times.

WWE on BT Sports' Twitter account recently sent out a tweet wishing Finn Balor a happy 41st birthday. In the tweet, the account referred to him as the leader of The Judgment Day. As this is against the group's mission and internal structure, Rhea replied to the message in a threatening manner:

"No leaders. No rules. No one holding us back. If ANYONE wants to attempt to “lead” me again, then I won’t hesitate with stomping their face in. #TheJudgmentDay"

This threatening attitude is in line for Ripley's current on-screen persona, even if WWE on BT Sport was merely wishing her veteran teammate a happy birthday.

What is the severity of Rhea Ripley injury and how soon could she return to WWE TV?

On the night Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest kicked Edge out of The Judgment Day, Rhea won a fatal four-way match to determine the no.1 contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she also sustained an injury during the match when trying to get out of the ring.

While there have been few details released on the severity of the damage, The Eradicator has confirmed that she suffered a chipped tooth and a brain injury due to the impact.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted that WWE Superstars are not allowed to use the term "concussion", but Ripley's use of the term 'brain injury' likely means that she suffered one. He then correctly predicted that she would miss the Money In The Bank premium live event before giving a rough timeline of her return:

"I was told…she’s not going to be on the pay-per-view, obviously. They made that very clear, but it's not expected to be a long-term absence either. She's expected to be back fairly soon," said Meltzer. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

It seems that Rhea Ripley will also miss SummerSlam this Saturday. While there is no confirmed date given for her return, speculations are swirling about her next TV appearance.

