Rhea Ripley replies to new threat from four-time WWE champion

Rhea Ripley isn't quite having the best time in WWE. Amidst her issues with Dominik Mysterio and the new Judgment Day, she has been challenged by former WWE Women's Champion, Asuka on social media.

Ripley was forced to take a hiatus from WWE when Liv Morgan accidentally injured her after WrestleMania XL. Mami was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship that was eventually won by the woman who put her on the shelf.

At SummerSlam, earlier this month, the former Judgment Day member was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio, who decided to side with Morgan and ensure that she retained the Women's World Title. In addition to Dominik leaving Ripley high and dry, the Judgment Day kicked her and Damian Priest out of the group.

To make matters worse, Asuka has teased a feud with the Australian star on her return. The Nightmare replied to her by possibly agreeing to face her in the future.

Who is Rhea Ripley facing at Bash in Berlin?

Rhea Ripley will be looking to exact revenge on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio for their actions from the past few months. At Bash in Berlin, Mami will be teaming up with Damian Priest to take on the newly formed couple in WWE.

At SummerSlam, Damian Priest was also ejected from the Judgment Day when Finn Balor cost him the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest walked out of the premium live event without any gold after losing his match to Gunther.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, popularly known as the Terror Twins were laid out by the new and improved Judgment Day. It will be exciting to see what happens on the go-home show when all members involved in this feud will be in the arena at the same time.

