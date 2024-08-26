Top WWE star teases Rhea Ripley feud upon return

WWE has teased multiple twists in Rhea Ripley's ongoing storyline with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Whether she ultimately regains the belt bears watching.

For the time being, Mami will settle for exacting revenge on Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31. However, there seems to be a new target on Ripley's back.

Taking to X/Twitter, former Women's Champion Asuka teased a program with Rhea Ripley. The Empress of Tomorrow has been absent since May after dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She made an appearance, though, at the recent Japan tour. Her tag partner, Kairi Sane, continues to wrestle on the flagship show alongside Damage CTRL.

As for the faction itself, suffice it to say they have been floundering ever since IYO lost her title on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in April against her former leader Bayley. Perhaps a rivalry with Mami is just what is needed to reinvigorate them.

Asuka shared the poster of Deadpool & Wolverine, with the latter's faces replaced with hers and Rhea's, respectively. Check it out below:

Wrestling veteran questions Damage CTRL's booking on WWE RAW

After portraying despicable heels on the SmackDown roster earlier this year, Damage CTRL appears to be babyfaces now. Taking this aspect into account on his podcast Keepin' It 100, Konnan questioned their booking. He does not understand when they turn babyface.

While everything about Damage CTRL has been going well since the group's inception two years ago, it appears WWE's creative is not putting the effort to tell a compelling story with them at this point:

"I would like to know when Damage CTRL turned face. I mean they explained everything else so well, but not this," Konnan said.

Meanwhile, Dakota Kai has been reportedly sidelined owing to injuries. She is the second member of Damage CTRL to be out of action in the last three months. However, unlike Asuka—who is said to be out for the rest of the year—the New Zealand wrestler is expected to be back in time for Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

Interestingly, WWE had seemingly teased a program for Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai recently on RAW. She was seen opening a gift box backstage, but in the background, The Wyatt Sicks' theme was heard.

