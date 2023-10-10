Rhea Ripley reposts Dominik Mysterio's social media post, creates intrigue among fans

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has recently reposted her stablemate Dominik Mysterio's social media post, thus creating intrigue among the fans.

The duo of The Eradicator and Mysterio have been working together for a few months and have always made headlines for their quaint storyline. While the on-screen duo seemed to have attracted a lot of fans, their real-life bond is also nothing less than best friends. Ripley and Mysterio have had each other's back inside and outside the ring.

Recently, on the late Eddie Guerrero's birthday, Mysterio took to social media to pay tribute. Dominik uploaded a photo of himself alongside the WWE legend from childhood as he expressed his love for the latter.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator reposted Mysterio's photo alongside his uncle, which created an array of speculations from their fans.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story below.

Zelina Vega took an indirect shot at Rhea Ripley following WWE Fastlane

Following LWO's (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Carlito) victory against Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, Vega took to social media to respond to a fan who had mentioned how Zelina deserves to be the WWE Women's Champion.

Reacting to the comment, Vega stated that she had not forgotten the time when she had faced Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash. She recalled how fans had responded to her extravagant performance with applause and a standing ovation, thus appreciating her presence inside the squared circle.

"From your mouth to God’s ears. Just need that one chance.. Because I BEEN ready. Some may have forgotten about Backlash/ PR but I sure haven’t. The #LWO sure hasn’t.." Vega shared.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Eradicator and Vega in the near future.

