Rhea Ripley responds to claim that she was drunk in new video shared during WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to a fan's claim that she was drunk in a recent video. She was seen singing a song to her fiancé, Buddy Matthews, in the clip.

Ripley is one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling today. She boasts a massive fan following and is insanely popular among the WWE Universe.

Rhea Ripley is currently on a hiatus due to a real-life injury that she suffered at the hands of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan a few weeks ago. She was seen hanging out with Buddy Matthews in a new video on her Instagram story. The video quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and one fan jokingly stated that Ripley was in a drunken state, judging by her antics.

The Nightmare noticed the tweet and told the fan that the glass consisted of water, not alcohol.

Here's her response:

Rhea Ripley is a big fan of one of her WWE rivals in real life

Liv Morgan won the Women's World title last night when she beat Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Back in 2022, Ripley had a chat with Nick Hausman and talked about the fact that Liv had never won a title in WWE.

"Man, It would mean the absolute world. And to know that Liv hasn't won a championship in WWE, that's insane to me," she said. "It blows my mind that she hasn't because she's so good at what she does. And she really does deserve it. So, if this can be the first time, and I can be part of that moment, I am so down for it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Since Rhea Ripley's interview with Hausman, Liv Morgan has won two titles. She won the SmackDown Women's title from Ronda Rousey at Money in The Bank 2022 and had a brief reign with the belt. She won the Women's World Championship last night by beating The Man.

